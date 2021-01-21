CFTC Names Democrat Rostin Behnam Acting Chairman

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 8:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced Thursday that Rostin Behnam, its senior Democratic member, will serve as the agency's acting chairman for the time being. The derivatives regulator said its members unanimously elected Behnam to fill the role vacated earlier on Thursday by Heath Tarbert, the Republican tapped by now-former President Donald Trump who has led the agency since July 2019. Tarbert, a former Allen & Overy LLP partner and assistant secretary for the U.S. Treasury Department, said in December he would resign as CFTC chairman but stay on as one of the agency's five commissioners. In a statement on Thursday, he described stepping...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS