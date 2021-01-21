FinCEN Says No To Activity Reports Over Negative Press

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 10:07 PM EST) -- The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and other federal banking agencies added to its guidelines clarifying financial institutions' suspicious activity reporting obligations, noting that SARs are not necessary if based solely on negative media reports, grand jury subpoenas or other law enforcement inquiries. The revisions, published Tuesday and announced Thursday by the National Credit Union Administration, are meant to clarify requirements and allow firms to "focus resources on activities that produce the greatest value to law enforcement agencies," according to the FAQ's introduction. Among the clarifications, the FAQ states that financial institutions do not need to file SARs that are based on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS