6th Circ. OKs Block On Chinese Heart-Device Sales In IP Fight

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 5:22 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit affirmed Thursday a trial judge's order blocking an Ohio-based medical device maker's former Chinese distributor from selling heart defibrillator products that allegedly misappropriate its trade secrets, finding that the U.S. company is likely to win its case and the Ohio trade-secret statute can apply internationally. In an unpublished opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel upheld a preliminary injunction against AtriCure Inc.'s former Chinese distributor Dr. Jian "Larry" Meng and his company, Beijing Medical Scientific, which does business as Med-Zenith. The panel said the trial judge did not abuse his discretion in determining that the Ohio state trade secret statute...

