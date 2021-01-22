IP Hires: USPTO, Michael Best, Dentons

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 12:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has shuffled its senior leadership, Michael Best has hired an intellectual property pro to head its Raleigh, North Carolina, office, and Dentons brought in a new leader with IP experience for its Southern California venture technology group. Here's what you need to know about these new hires. USPTO Drew Hirshfeld With President Joe Biden officially sworn in, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has switched up its top leadership. Director Andrei Iancu announced Tuesday that he was resigning, and Commissioner for Patents Drew Hirshfeld has stepped in to temporarily take over his duties until a replacement is confirmed....

