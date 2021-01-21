Trump Taps SC Atty To Lead Impeachment Defense Team

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 11:06 PM EST) -- South Carolina lawyer Butch Bowers will helm Donald Trump's defense team in the former president's upcoming impeachment trial, a Trump adviser said Thursday, adding that Bowers is "well respected by both Republicans and Democrats." Senior communications adviser Jason Miller announced the move on Twitter, writing that Bowers "will do an excellent job defending President Trump." Miller confirmed to Law360 that the Columbia-based attorney will be handling the U.S. Senate impeachment trial. Bowers has represented Republicans in a number of high-profile cases over the years, including suits over voter ID and LGBTQ discrimination legislation, according to his website. Notably, he's represented two...

