Could 2021 Be The Year Of Civil Justice Reform?

The pandemic and economic downturn have drawn more attention to civil justice issues like eviction proceedings. Here, protesters advocate in August for extending New York City's eviction moratorium. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/ Getty Images )

In early 2020, Ruy Arango and his fellow housing advocates in Boulder, Colorado, began campaigning for a referendum that could provide rent relief money and publicly funded attorneys to tenants facing eviction.

We need to be just as outraged when someone is locked out of their home by a wrongful eviction as when they are wrongly locked up because of mass incarceration.

Race in Civil Cases

by the numbers

32.7%

of all eviction defendants are Black, though Black tenants make up 19.9% of renters.

2x

Debtors from predominantly Black communities are two times as likely as those from white Census tracts to be subject to a judgment and 20% more likely to get a court order sending their income or property to creditors.

33%

of children in foster care are Black, though only 15% of U.S. children are Black and studies indicate that abuse and neglect is more common among white families.

Sources: Sociological Science, ProPublica, and the National Conference of State Legislators