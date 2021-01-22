Bankruptcy Plan Levy Could Be Hiked By 48% Over COVID-19

Law360, London (January 22, 2021, 12:36 PM GMT) -- Britain's financial lifeboat scheme said Friday it could hike its fees by almost half for the year ending in March 2022 to cover an expected surge in company failures linked to the coronavirus pandemic and a rise in claims against pension providers. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme said it is raising its levy to £1.04 billion ($1.42 billion), up 48% from last year's £635 million, because it expects to have to make a large number of payouts over businesses that have collapsed amid the COVID-19 chaos. The body, which collects levies from financial services companies so it can pay consumers compensation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS