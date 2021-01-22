Lloyd's Comes Under Fire Over Offshore Drilling Insurance

Law360, London (January 22, 2021, 2:23 PM GMT) -- Lloyd's of London confirmed on Friday that its members are providing insurance for a controversial offshore oil drilling program in the Bahamas, a step that has attracted the anger of climate groups opposed to the project. Lloyd's said in response to questions from climate activists that syndicates within the specialist insurance market had underwritten cover for the drilling project, being carried out by Bahamas Petroleum Company. The Insure Our Future climate campaign said on Thursday that the insurance threatened to undermine recent efforts by the market to protect the environment. Lloyd's published its first Environmental, Social and Governance report in December. It...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS