Insurers Face £120M Hit After Flood Havoc Hits UK

Law360, London (January 22, 2021, 5:12 PM GMT) -- An insurance expert at PricewaterhouseCoopers warned on Friday that the sector could have to pay out up to £120 million ($164 million) in claims connected to the havoc wrought by flooding in parts of England and Wales this week. Storm Christoph brought mass flooding as it swept across the city of Manchester, north west England and North Wales. Mohammad Khan of PwC said that it is still early for estimating the impact of the storm on the insurance industry and that assessing total damages will depend on how long it lasts. "PwC estimates that the losses from Storm Christoph will be between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS