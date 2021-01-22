UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (January 22, 2021, 4:55 PM GMT) -- This past week in London has seen a top executive at Huawei take action against HSBC, British Gas file two fraud claims against MasterCard and Visa, and Chanel sue over a trademark infringement. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Meng v. HSBC Bank PLC and others HSBC and an American subsidiary were hit with a Part 8 claim on Jan. 19 by Meng Wangzhou. She is the chief financial officer at Chinese telecom firm Huawei and is facing possible extradition to the U.S. on charges of deception. Meng was arrested in Canada during a layover in December 2018 and...

