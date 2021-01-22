FCA Weighs 30% Price Cap On Claims Manager Fees

Law360, London (January 22, 2021, 11:36 AM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has proposed setting a price cap of up to 30% on the fees that claims management companies charge customers who succeed with cases linked to financial services products, as it seeks to save consumers up to £9.6 million ($13.1 million) a year. The City watchdog said that some consumers are paying fees to claims managers that amount to more than 40% of the redress they are awarded for a successful complaint against a finance company. The proposed cap will restrict this by ensuring that claims management companies, or CMCs, will be able to charge between 15 and...

