Lawmakers Slam 'Unfit' FCA Over Pension Debacle Response

Law360, London (January 22, 2021, 12:53 PM GMT) -- Two lawmakers have accused the Financial Conduct Authority of being stifled by "bureaucratic inertia" over its response to a major pensions transfer scandal and should establish a specialist unit for responding more rapidly to complaints. Steelworkers are seeking compensation of up to £375 million ($512 million) over a pensions transfer scandal, two lawmakers have told the City watchdog. (iStock) Labour politicians Nick Smith and Stephen Kinnock have written to the new FCA chief executive, Nikhil Rathi, to say that the City watchdog lacks the vision to be able to respond to consumer scandals such as that surrounding the British Steel Pension...

