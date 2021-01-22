EU Sets Out Criteria To Identify Risk-Takers At Investment Cos.

Law360, London (January 22, 2021, 3:00 PM GMT) -- Europe's banking regulator has set out criteria designed to allow investment companies to identify employees conducting activities that could pose a risk to the business, in a move to ensure that institutions have sound governance arrangements and protect themselves against failure. The European Banking Authority has published rules that will allow investment companies to identify members of staff whose professional activities can add to the firm's risk profile. The EBA must ensure that such businesses do not overpay staff to take excessive risks, under the 2010 Investment Firm Directive, which came into force after the financial crisis. Investment firms must first...

