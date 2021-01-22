Law360's Pro Say: Biden Bonanza

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 8:33 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden took the oath of office on Wednesday and wasted no time establishing his agenda with a string of executive orders ranging from tackling the COVID-19 pandemic to climate change. On this week's episode of Pro Say, we're breaking them all down, before taking a deep dive into how the new administration will impact several key practice areas. This Week Ep. 184: Biden Bonanza Your browser does not support the audio element. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need...

