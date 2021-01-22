Day Trader Ordered To Pay £3.9M In Insider Dealing Case

Law360, London (January 22, 2021, 4:52 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday that a day trader convicted of insider dealing along with a friend who worked at UBS Group AG must pay approximately £3.9 million ($5.3 million) under a confiscation order. The day trader, who was convicted of insider dealing alongside a former UBS employee, must pay approximately £3.9 million ($5.3 million). (Photo by Ulrich Baumgarten via Getty Images) Walid Choucair was sent to prison for three years in July 2019 after being convicted of insider dealing alongside a former compliance officer at UBS, Fabiana Abdel-Malek. He must give up profits he made from illegally trading...

