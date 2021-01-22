Taiwanese Chip Maker Boosts Offer For German Peer To €4.2B

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 4:54 PM EST) -- Taiwanese silicon wafer manufacturer GlobalWafers, led by Linklaters and White & Case, said Friday it sweetened its offer for Siltronic in a bid that now values its German peer at €4.2 billion (about $5.1 billion), a 12% boost from last month's offer. GlobalWafers Co. Ltd. said in a statement that its roughly $170-per-share offer for Munich-based Siltronic AG is in response to purchases of the company's public stock increasing the price and that the deal is otherwise unchanged from its bid in December. The deal will "create one of the leading players in the industry with a comprehensive and technologically sophisticated...

