Health Chain Looks To Ax Suit Over 'As-Is' Pa. Hospital Buy

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 3:05 PM EST) -- The purchaser of a Pennsylvania hospital bought it "as-is" and can't cite defects that cropped up later and allegedly threatened its certification for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements as an excuse for "buyer's remorse," the seller told a federal court. Community Health Systems Inc. said that when it sold five hospital facilities, including the Pottstown Memorial Medical Center, to Tower Health in 2017, the purchase agreement said Tower was accepting the facilities as-is, so it couldn't claim in a federal lawsuit that CHS breached other parts of the asset purchase agreement, or APA, when regulators found fire-safety deficiencies months after the sale....

