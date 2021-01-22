Biden Raises Hopes For Flexibility For Immigration Judges

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 8:00 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden's immigration bill proposing a citizenship pathway for undocumented immigrants may provide other unexpected relief, with legal experts telling Law360 that immigration judges may get "groundbreaking" discretionary power after having their authority constrained for decades. On the day he was sworn into office, Biden sent to Congress a bill that would create a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants and clear work-visa backlogs. The bill also promised to "protect vulnerable individuals" by providing immigration judges with the discretion to review cases and grant relief. That possibility would be paramount for immigration judges, who have few avenues to provide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS