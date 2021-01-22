ITC To Probe Chinese Co. After Kan. AG Warns Of IP Theft

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 10:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has agreed to investigate whether Wuhan Healthgen Biotechnology Corp. is infringing two patents owned by Ventria Bioscience Inc., a decision that came a little over a week after the Kansas attorney general cited concerns about "Chinese economic espionage" in one of several letters submitted to the commission. The ITC agreed to launch the investigation on Jan. 15 over Ventria's bid to block Wuhan Healthgen from importing plant-derived rHSA, or recombinant human serum albumins. Plant-derived rHSA is a protein used to make immunotherapy and gene therapy drugs and vaccines, including the development of COVID-19 vaccines, according to...

