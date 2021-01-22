Fla. Nursing Home Settles EEOC's Pregnancy Bias Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 6:39 PM EST) -- A Florida assisted living facility struck a deal Friday with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, ending a suit that accused the health care provider of yanking a nurse assistant's job offer after finding out she was pregnant. U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. OK'd a three-year consent decree requiring Excel Hospitality Group LLC to pay Jessica Silvers $39,000 nearly three years after it took back her job offer on the day she was due to start work. The EEOC's November 2019 suit, in which Silvers intervened in January 2020, accused Excel of violating Title VII and the Civil Rights Act...

