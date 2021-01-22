After Bankruptcy, Pyxus Looks To Unload Canadian Pot Biz

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 6:52 PM EST) -- Cannabis subsidiaries of Pyxus International have filed for creditor protection in Canada as the bankrupt U.S. tobacco company seeks to unload its Canadian marijuana brand. Pyxus, which recently exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S., said Thursday its three cannabis subsidiaries — FIGR Brands Inc., Canada's Island Garden Inc. and FIGR Norfolk Inc. — have filed for protection under Canada's Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act. The filing is part of the company's effort to divest from cannabis, said Pyxus Chief Financial Officer Joel Thomas to investors on a conference call Thursday evening. The company will ask the court overseeing its insolvency proceeding for...

