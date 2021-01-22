NC Challenges FERC Ruling On Water Certificates

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 6:16 PM EST) -- North Carolina said Friday that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission erred when it stripped it of its power to approve or deny water certificates for a hydroelectric dam project, because the federal agency mistakenly construed the state's communication about the application. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Protection told the Fourth Circuit that FERC had set up an arbitrary rationale for stripping the agency of its ability to issue or deny water certificates for McMahan Electric LLP, which had requested permissions to run a hydroelectric dam in the state. While FERC had indicated that a waiver of the state's rights had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS