Antenna Patent Co-Owners Ink Deal To End Infringement Fight

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 8:47 PM EST) -- Co-owners of an antenna patent embroiled in an infringement suit in New Hampshire federal court have agreed to settle the case, just months after the Federal Circuit called an appeal in the ordeal "extremely frustrating." Plaintiff AntennaSys Inc. and defendants Windmill International Inc. and AQYR Technologies Inc. on Friday told a New Hampshire federal judge that they have reached a settlement in the litigation. The notice filed Friday was short and gave no further details of the deal other than saying that the parties "plan to file a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice of the present action." The patent-at-issue, which covers...

