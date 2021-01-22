Cannabis Bill Roundup: A New Slate Of State Pot Reforms

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 6:33 PM EST) -- State legislatures have kicked off their 2021 legislative sessions in capitals across the U.S., introducing and reintroducing a flurry of cannabis-related bills, aimed at everything from worker protections for cannabis patients to full legalization. Here are some of the bills that saw movement last week. A Virginia bill to legalize cannabis for adult use was advanced out of its first committee on Friday. S.B. 1406 would assign oversight of the market to the state's alcohol regulator, and remove several laws banning the manufacture or sale of cannabis, while creating new offenses for individuals who do these activities without a license. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS