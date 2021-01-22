Ohio AG, Wine Seller Request Settlement In Sales Tax Row

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 6:32 PM EST) -- The Ohio attorney general on Friday asked a federal district court to approve a settlement with Wine.com after the online wine retailer and several others were accused of depriving the state of tax revenue. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Wine.com filed a joint motion requesting the approval of a proposed consent decree and final judgment entry that had been negotiated and agreed to by both parties, according to court documents. The proposed consent decree will ensure that alleged unlawful shipments of wine do not enter Ohio and will help ensure the proper collection of sales and excise taxes on the...

