Goodwin Launches Task Force On Anti-Black Racism

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has launched a task force on anti-Black racism to work on the retention and advancement of Black employees, the firm has told Law360. The 17-person Black Anti-Racism Task Force, which brings management together with Black employees from multiple levels of the firm, was founded in November 2020 and aims not only to foster recruitment of more people of color but also to make the firm a better workplace for employees of color once they are hired, according to Goodwin chair Robert Insolia. "I don't think we have completely addressed all the systems and processes that we have as a...

