Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Edelson Wants In On Contempt Hearing For Ex-Girardi Attys

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 8:14 PM EST) -- Edelson PC urged an Illinois federal judge Friday to allow it to participate in the contempt hearing for two former Girardi Keese PC attorneys accused of covering up the alleged theft of $2 million in client settlement funds, saying it wants to be helpful for the court at the hearing.

In a nine-page brief, Edelson told U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin that it doesn't claim a right to participate in the contempt proceedings for ex-Girardi Keese partners David Lira and Keith Griffin, but said it hopes its briefing in the matter has been helpful and that it would like a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!