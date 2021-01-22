Senate Dems Press US Court Officials About SolarWinds Hack

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 10:51 PM EST) -- U.S. Senate Democrats have urged national court officials to reveal whether sealed legal filings were exposed during a hacking campaign attributed to Russian spies who exploited a flaw in software offered by information technology provider SolarWinds Corp. In a letter made public on Friday, Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Dianne Feinstein of California, Patrick Leahy of Vermont and others pressed the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts for details on which specific courts were targeted, in what court officials earlier this month called an "apparent compromise" of the judiciary's Case Management/Electronic Case Files system. The lawmakers are also seeking information by Jan. 31 on...

