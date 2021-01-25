USPTO Tells Fed. Circ. Inventor Must Pay In Stalled Apps Suit

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 5:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is urging the Federal Circuit to revive its bid to collect fees from a prolific inventor in a long-running battle over hundreds of delayed patent applications, saying that the lower court misunderstood what the agency was allowed to recover. In a brief Friday, the USPTO's Drew Hirshfeld — who recently stepped in to temporarily take over the duties of the agency director — said that a D.C. federal judge improperly denied the USPTO's request for over half a million dollars in expert witness fees in inventor Gilbert Hyatt's lawsuit against it. U.S. District Judge Royce...

