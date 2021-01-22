Arizona Starts Pot Sales After First Licenses Go Out

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 7:49 PM EST) -- Arizona recreational marijuana sales kicked off Friday after the state's Department of Health Services awarded the first 86 licenses, launching the expanded marijuana industry in the state less than three months after voters approved a legalization measure. The department opened applications for the licenses Tuesday, and by Friday it had approved all but six of the 79 it received, it said in a statement. Later Friday, it upped the number of approved licenses to 86, and said all but three are currently operating. Per the ballot measure that passed in November, the first batch of licenses went to existing medical marijuana...

