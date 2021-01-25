BoE Risks 'Moral Hazard' Over High-Carbon Bonds, Say MPs

Law360, London (January 25, 2021, 11:22 AM GMT) -- A parliamentary committee warned Britain's central bank on Monday that it could create a "moral hazard" and undermine the country's leadership on climate change if it continues to buy environmentally unfriendly bonds and fund polluting businesses. The Environmental Audit Committee said it has written to the governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, urging it to stop providing financing to high-carbon-emitting companies with "no strings attached." The panel also urged Bailey to use the COVID-19 recovery to ramp up the BoE's leadership on climate change. "We are at a crunch point not only to mitigate the effects of climate change,...

