ECB To Consolidate Climate Change Action In Single Body

Law360, London (January 25, 2021, 1:16 PM GMT) -- Europe's central bank said on Monday that it is setting up a unit to tackle climate change to bring together the bodies fighting the crisis within the organization. The European Central Bank said it would establish its new climate change department, due to start operating early this year, to consolidate all its efforts to tackle the crisis. The ECB said the new unit's 10 staff will report to its president, Christine Lagarde. "Climate change affects all of our policy areas," Lagarde said. "The climate-change center provides the structure we need to tackle the issue with the urgency and determination that it deserves."...

