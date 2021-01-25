Insurers Warn Over Cost Of New EU Accounting Standards

Law360, London (January 25, 2021, 3:29 PM GMT) -- Insurers warned on Monday that they have "fundamental concerns" about a planned shake-up of financial reporting standards, which could push up compliance costs for the sector. A lobby group, Insurance Europe, said there should be no further delay to the Financial Reporting Standard 17 regime but warned that parts of the rules still needed fixing. The standard, known as IFRS 17 and described as the biggest shakeup in insurance reporting for 20 years, was developed by the International Accounting Standards Board. It will offer insurers a new method for calculating profit and loss in balance sheet reporting when it is introduced in January...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS