Cost Of 2020 Natural Disasters Mostly Uninsured, Says Aon

Law360, London (January 25, 2021, 1:33 PM GMT) -- Natural disasters such as cyclones and floods created a $268 billion damages bill last year, with most of the cost turning out to be uninsured, Aon PLC said in a report published on Monday. Only $97 billion of the hundreds of billions in damages wrought by natural catastrophes in 2020 was covered by private-sector and government insurance, leaving a so-called protection gap of 64%, the London-based insurer said in its weather, climate and catastrophe report for the year. The protection gap is that part of economic losses not covered by insurance. "This highlights the importance of addressing the under-served by ensuring that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS