Kirkland Steers Apax Buy Of Leading Broker Investor

Law360, London (January 25, 2021, 12:22 PM GMT) -- PIB Group, one of the U.K.'s largest investors in regional insurance brokers, will be bought by private equity funds advised by Apax Partners, the company said on Monday as it looks to further international growth. The deal means the group's current majority owners, The Carlyle Group, will take a minority stake in the business. The value of the deal was not disclosed. PIB is one of Britain's largest insurance "consolidators" and has bought 35 regional brokers since it was formed in 2015. "With further investment and the significant experience that Apax will offer, we look forward to continuing our ambitious growth plans...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS