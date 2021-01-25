UK Crime Fighter Urges Banks To Scale Back AML Reports

Law360, London (January 25, 2021, 10:07 PM GMT) -- The head of Britain's command center for fighting economic crime called for reforms of the system for reporting potential money laundering on Monday, telling an influential committee of lawmakers that too many low-quality reports are being submitted to criminal investigators. Graeme Biggar, director general of the National Economic Crime Centre, told lawmakers Monday that the "sheer volume" of suspicious activity reports being filed "is really significant and quite hard to deal with." Banks, accountants, lawyers and other companies filed just over 573,000 suspicious activity reports, or SARs, from 2019 to 2020, flagging suspicions about potential money laundering, terrorist financing and other...

