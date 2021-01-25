Pot Extractor Valens Buys Edibles Maker In Up To $33M Deal

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 4:12 PM EST) -- The Valens Company Inc., a Canadian cannabis extractor, said Monday it will buy an edibles maker in a cash and stock deal valued at up to 42.4 million Canadian dollars (about $33.3 million), a transaction steered by McCarthy Tétrault LLP and Aird & Berlis LLP. British Columbia-based Valens will acquire LYF Food Technologies Inc. for CA$24.9 million up front in cash, stock and debt, according to the announcement. The deal also includes a CA$17.5 million bonus if the business meets certain earnings targets. Valens said the acquisition will give it a premium edibles manufacturing facility as it looks to expand into...

