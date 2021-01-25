Justices Reject Heart Monitor Patent Eligibility Case

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 9:57 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear an appeal by InfoBionic seeking to reverse a Federal Circuit ruling that a BioTelemetry unit's heart monitoring patent is not invalid for claiming only an abstract idea. The justices denied InfoBionic's November certiorari petition, which argued that the law on patent eligibility has "fallen off the rails," and that the appeals court is "hopelessly fractured on the minimum requirements for patent eligibility." A Massachusetts federal judge in 2018 granted InfoBionic's motion to dismiss the infringement suit by BioTelemetry's Braemar Manufacturing LLC and licensee CardioNet LLC units on a cardiac monitoring patent....

