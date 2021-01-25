Pa. County Says Medical Pot User Can't Guard Drug Offenders

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 3:14 PM EST) -- Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, can deny a medical marijuana user a job at the county jail because of the federal prohibition on pot, along with the county jail's special role in incarcerating people accused or convicted of violating drug prohibitions, the county's lawyers told a federal court. In a brief supporting its motion to dismiss an employment discrimination case brought by Andrew Reed, who said he failed a pre-hiring drug test because he was an authorized medical marijuana patient under Pennsylvania law, Allegheny County argued it could hold stricter standards for the jail and its employees than a typical business. "Marijuana is...

