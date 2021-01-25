PhRMA Latest To Sue HHS Over Pharmacy Discounts

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 10:24 PM EST) -- A pharmaceutical trade group has joined several companies legally challenging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' position that drugmakers must give discounts to pharmacies that contract with hospitals to serve low-income areas. The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America filed suit Friday in Maryland federal court, seeking an injunction that would stop HHS from implementing a late-December advisory opinion stating that any pharmacy contracting with so-called 340B hospitals is owed the same drug discounts that those hospitals get. "The 340B program of today is riddled with problems that prevent it from truly working to help our nation's vulnerable patients...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS