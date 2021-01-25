Payment Cos. And Exec Seal Deals Over $7M Scam

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 8:51 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal judge has granted judgments that bar two companies and one of their officers from engaging in payment processing and telemarketing, resolving a suit from the Federal Trade Commission that claims they took part in a $7 million scam. U.S. District Judge Stephen M. McNamee signed the judgments and permanent injunctions Friday after the FTC alleged Electronic Payment Solutions of America Inc., Electronic Payment Services Inc. and an officer, Jay Wigdore, participated in a credit card laundering scheme. Wigdore inked the deal with the FTC earlier this month. The parties neither admitted nor denied the claims that they were...

