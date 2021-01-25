DOJ Watchdog Opens Probe After News Of Plot To Oust AG

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 3:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's Office of the Inspector General announced Monday that it has launched an investigation following news reports that a DOJ attorney allegedly plotted with former President Donald Trump to oust the then-acting attorney general and alter the results of the 2020 presidential election. News of the alleged plot broke Friday when The New York Times reported, based on conversations with four unnamed Trump administration officials, that then-acting DOJ Civil Division chief Jeffrey B. Clark had worked alongside Trump to devise a plan to oust then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen and push Georgia's state lawmakers to overturn...

