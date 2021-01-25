FCC's New GC Is Merger Czar, Williams & Connolly Alum

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 9:49 PM EST) -- With a new administration in town, the Federal Communications Commission has tapped an agency veteran with more than 25 years of experience to be its new acting general counsel — and she's done the job before. P. Michele Ellison became the first woman of color to hold the post in the early months of the Obama administration, the agency said. Now she's back, taking over from Tom Johnson, who stepped down after serving in the role for most of the Trump administration. For much of the past decade, Ellison has been serving as the FCC's deputy general counsel while also heading...

