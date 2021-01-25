Ex-CFTC General Counsel Dan Davis Lands At Katten

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 7:08 PM EST) -- Daniel J. Davis, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's recently departed general counsel, has joined the partnership at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, the firm announced Monday. Davis, who for nearly four years served as the CFTC's general counsel and headed up its legal division, will remain based in Washington, D.C., as a partner in Katten's financial markets and funds practice. He started in the new role Monday. In a statement Monday, Gary DeWaal, Davis' fellow CFTC alumnus who heads Katten's financial markets and regulation practice, cited Davis' "extraordinary grasp of regulatory issues involving derivatives as well as virtual currencies, and his extensive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS