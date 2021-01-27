Tenneco Taps Veteran Thomas Sabatino As Next GC

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 4:42 PM EST) -- Thomas J. Sabatino, who has led legal departments at Aetna, Hertz, Walgreens and other top companies, will join Tenneco Inc. on Feb. 15 as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. "I'm excited to be joining [CEO] Brian [Kesseler] and his management team at this pivotal time at Tenneco," Sabatino said in a statement. "I look forward to helping it continue to deliver on the company's long-term strategic objectives." The company said Sabatino was not available for comment on Wednesday. Tenneco, a transportation products manufacturer based in Lake Forest, Illinois, announced Sabatino's hiring Monday. "I am pleased to welcome Tom...

