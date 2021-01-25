Alleged Harasser's Arbitral Win Deemed Too Murky For Court

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 5:25 PM EST) -- A legal battle between Welch Foods and a Teamsters local over an arbitration award forcing the company to rehire a worker fired for what Welch called lewd and "misogynistic" comments should be sent back to the arbitrator because it's unclear, a Pennsylvania federal judge said Monday. In a report and recommendation, U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard Lanzillo advised denying summary judgment bids from both Welch and Teamsters Local 397, and returning the case to the arbitrator whose 2019 ruling sparked the dispute. Judge Lanzillo said the decision by arbitrator Michelle Miller-Kotula was too unclear for the court to take any action. While...

