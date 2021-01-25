Roberts Avoids Presiding At Trump's 2nd Impeachment Trial

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 8:01 PM EST) -- Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. will not have to leave his duties at the U.S. Supreme Court to preside over former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, senators said Monday, because the most senior Senate Democrat is expected to fill the largely ceremonial role. The U.S. Constitution explicitly requires the chief justice to preside when the Senate tries the sitting president, but it was unclear who would preside over Trump's trial after he left office. Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Democrat who has represented Vermont in the Senate since 1975, will wield the gavel during the trial that is expected to begin...

