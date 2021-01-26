MoFo Fintech Chiefs Make Lateral Move To Cooley

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 8:02 AM EST) -- Two attorneys specializing in financial technology and regulatory affairs law have moved to Cooley LLP from Morrison & Foerster LLP, where they were practice group leaders. Cooley said Tuesday that MoFo's fintech group co-chairs Obrea Poindexter and Sean Ruff are now partners at the firm, effective as of Monday. The Washington D.C.-based pair joined Cooley's financial services regulatory practice group, which is part of Cooley's more than 50-attorney fintech group, a spokesperson for the firm said. Kathleen Pakenham, who chairs Cooley's business department, said the hiring of Poindexter and Ruff represents a "high-water mark" in an ongoing strategy to build...

