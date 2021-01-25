NLRB Atty Finds Cannabis Grower Didn't Violate Labor Law

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 8:05 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania cannabis grower did not violate federal labor law by firing two workers who sought to organize their colleagues because they were union-ineligible agricultural workers, a National Labor Relations Board attorney said in new legal guidance released Monday. The workers were not protected by the National Labor Relations Act because their work fell under the law's agricultural exemption, the Division of Advice in the Office of the General Counsel said in a letter directing the agency's Philadelphia office not to accuse grower Agri-Kind of labor violations. The exemption denies farm workers the right to form unions and excludes them from...

