Oil And Gas Storage Tank Biz Gets OK For Ch. 11 Liquidation

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 4:31 PM EST) -- Oilfield services firm Permian Tank & Manufacturing Inc. won approval Monday from a Delaware bankruptcy judge for a Chapter 11 liquidation plan primarily consisting of instructions on how to distribute the possible proceeds of future litigation. At a brief remote hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath approved Permian's Chapter 11 plan after hearing no objections and being told by Permian's counsel that it had received "overwhelming" support from creditors. Permian and affiliated entities entered Chapter 11 in July with about $88 million in debt, citing financial pressures created by declines in oil and gas prices, the COVID-19 pandemic and operating and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS